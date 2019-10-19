Defending champion Kento Momota of Japan will face China's Chen Long in the men's singles final at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Denmark Open in Odense, after both came through their last-four encounters today.

Momota, the top seed and world number one, beat Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 21-12, 21-19 at Odense Sports Park in this BWF Super 750 tournament.

Later in the day, fifth-seeded Chen, the reigning Olympic champion, ended the hopes of home favourite Viktor Axelsen by coming from a game down to win 12-21, 21-14, 21-19.

Chen has won five of his previous nine meetings with Momota, but lost when they last played each other in the semi-finals of the BWF China Open in September.

In the women's singles event, third-seeded Japanese Nozomi Okuhara and defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei both booked their place in the final.

Okuhara, the 2017 world champion, defeated reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marín of Spain 18-21, 21-12, 21-16.

Tai, meanwhile, was leading 21-14, 14-11 when her opponent, second-seeded Chinese Chen Yu Fei, retired from an ankle twist.

The men's and women's singles finals are tomorrow.