Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting booked his place in round two of the Badminton World Federation French Open with a comfortable opening day victory in Paris.

The eighth seed needed just 29 minutes at Stade Pierre De Coubertin to see off Malaysian rival Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 21-8 in the World Tour 750 event.

Compatriot Shesar Hiren Rhustavito also progressed to the second round, winning 23-21, 21-18 against Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin.

Indian Subhankar Dey lost the first set to Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia before fighting back to win 15-21, 21-14, 21-17.

Huang Yu Xiang reached round two with a 21-10, 19-21, 21-12 triumph against Khosit Phetpradab of Thailand.

Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand needed three games to see off Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour ©Getty Images

Women's sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon from Thailand fought back from losing the first game to record a 19-21, 21-17, 21-9 victory against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour.

Kim Ga Eun of South Korea won 21-15, 21-16 against Malaysian Beiwen Zhang, as Evgeniya Kosetskaya from Russia secured a 21-11, 16-21, 21-15 win against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.

Top seeds Kento Momota of Japan and Tai Tzu Ying from Chinese Taipei are due to begin their tournaments tomorrow.

Momota will aim to follow up on last week's BWF Denmark Open victory against Olympic champion Chen Long as he begins his campaign against Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei.

The tournament concludes on Sunday (October 27).