The International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) has today revealed a new look, name and values to take it into an exciting new era.

Virtus: World Intellectual Impairment Sport was unveiled at the Closing Ceremony of the 2019 INAS Global Games in Brisbane, in front of hundreds of athletes, coaches and dignitaries.

The new brand was presented by the organisation President Marc Truffaut.

"Times are changing," he said.

"Awareness of Para-sports is at an all-time high.

"The global movement for sport for people with intellectual impairments is becoming more professional.

"The standard of competition is improving all the time.

"But one thing never changes: the character, excellence, courage and integrity of the athletes we serve."

Truffaut was referring to the characteristics which Virtus, a Latin word, is said to embody.

It is claimed that these are being used as the values that motivate Virtus: World Intellectual Impairment Sport to carry out its work.