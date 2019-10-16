Mac Russell led a one-two finish for hosts Australia in the men's 500 metres singles sculls A final, as rowing action continued at the International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) Global Games.

Russell finished 7.47 seconds ahead of compatriot Aaron Skinner at the Coomera Rowing Complex in the Gold Coast.

Completing the top three was the United States' Jesse Baronio Garcia, 55.17 seconds off the pace.

Russell also contributed to Australia's victory in the mixed four 1,000m event, in a time of 4 min 4.93sec.

He was joined on the team by William Clinton, Bronte Marshall, Julia Story and sister Priscilla Russell.

Italy were runners-up in 4:23.03, while another Australian team came third in 4:25.85.

Further success came Australia's way in the mixed four 500m event, registering a one-two finish with times of 2:15.83 and 2:23.61.

Italy finished third in 2:28.44.

More gold in the pool for Australia as the women’s 4x200 metre freestyle II1 relay team swim to victory, clocking new INAS and Global Games records with a 9:21.35 finish 🔥🔥 #Brisbane2019 #INASGlobalGames — #Brisbane2019 (@INASsport) October 16, 2019

Over at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre, records continued to tumble in swimming.

Among the standout performers was Russia's Viacheslav Emeliantsev, who won the men's 100m freestyle II1 in an INAS Global Games record-breaking time of 52.76.

Australia's Liam Schluter finished second in 53.96, while Hong Kong's Wai Lok Tang came third in 54.40.

There was also an INAS Global Games record for Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg in the equivalent women's event, with a time of 1:01.62.

Brazil's Ana Soares claimed the silver medal in 1:01.65 and the bronze went to Spain's Alonso Morales in 1:02.39.

Australia tasted victory in both the men's and women's 4x200m freestyle II1 relays, clocking INAS and INAS Global Games record-breaking times of 8:04.25 and 9:21.35, respectively.

The men's event saw Hong Kong finish second in 8:10.65 and Russia third in 8:23.17, while the women's podium was completed by Russia in 9:29.89 and Brazil in 9:35.18.

Action at the INAS Global Games continues tomorrow.