France's Gloria Agblemagnon won the women's discus F20 II1 event with a record-breaking throw on day six of the International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) Global Games in Brisbane.

Agblemagnon registered a mark of 43.63 metres at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre, breaking Pole Ewa Durska's INAS record of 42.26m and INAS Global Games record of 40.06m.

Ecuador's Poleth Mendes was the silver medallist with 43.15m, while China's Yang Zhao took the bronze with 37.63m.

There was also success for France in the women's 100m T20 II1 event, which saw Nawa Adama triumph in 13.17sec.

Thailand's Sukanya Charuswat finished second in 13.22 and Brazil's Jardenia da Silva came third in 13.25.

Among the other standout performers in athletics was Cape Verde's Gracelino Barbosa, the winner of the men's 400m hurdles in 55.56.

Australia's Edward Parker was the runner-up in 58.27, while Brazil's Samuel Dias Conceição rounded off the podium in 59.49.

Congratulations to the boys from Hong Kong who have just smashed the WPS in the 4x100 metre medley II1 🤯🙌. What an incredible race!! #Brisbane2019 #INASGlobalGames — #Brisbane2019 (@INASsport) October 17, 2019

Over at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong smashed the World Para Swimming (WPS) record in the men's 4x100m medley II1 with a time of 4:11.71.

It came after Hong Kong's Yui Lam Chan broke the WPS, INAS and INAS Global Games records in the women's 200m butterfly II1 in 2:33.46.

Compatriot Cheung Ho Ying was the silver medallist in 2:40.38, while Japan's Moem Kinoshita took bronze in 2:45.10.

Also breaking a trio of records was Australia's Liam Schluter, who clocked a blistering time of 16:41.40 in heat two of the men's 1,500m freestyle II1.

Fellow countryman Joshua Alford finished second in 17:13.17 and Hong Kong's Hon Yin Wong came third in 17:32.25.

Spain's Michelle Alonso Morales, meanwhile, twice broke the INAS Global Games record on her way to winning the women's 50m breaststroke II1 title.

She posted a time of 33.93 in the preliminaries, then 33.48 in the finals, with Brazil's Debora Carneiro the runner-up in 36.38 and Australia's Paige Leonhardt rounding off the podium in 37.12.