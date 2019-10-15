A number of International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) Global Games records were set in swimming as action continued today in Brisbane.

Among the standout performers at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre was Hong Kong's Yui Lam Chan, who won the women's 50 metres butterfly II1 event in a time of 30.42sec.

Indonesia’s Syuc Indriyani finished second in 31.47, while Spain's Alonso Morales came third in 32.03.

Also breaking INAS Global Games records was Russia's Viacheslav Emeliantsev in the men's 50m butterfly II1 and compatriot Valeriia Shabalina in the women's 200m backstroke II1.

Emeliantsev triumphed in 26.16, with compatriot Mikha Kuliabin second in 26.40 and South Korea's Won Sang Cho third in 26.54.

Shabalina prevailed in 2:26.08 and was followed in the standings by home favourite Madeleine McTernan in 2:32.68 and Russia's Eliz Barbatina in 2:37.66.

Earlier in the day, she won the women's 200m freestyle II1 in an INAS Global Games record-breaking time of 2:09.51.

Sweden's Perni Lindberg was runner-up in 2:11.54 and Australia's Amy Cook rounded off the podium in 2:20.42.

Hong Kong’s Yui Lam Chan sets new INAS and Global Games records in the women’s 50 metre butterfly II1 clocking a 30.42 finish! 💪 #Brisbane2019 #INASglobalgames pic.twitter.com/yDUExKvcW7 — #Brisbane2019 (@INASsport) October 15, 2019

The equivalent men's event saw Australia's Liam Schluter claim victory in an INAS Global Games record time of 1:56.52.

Hong Kong's Wai Lok Tang was his nearest challenger in 1:57.19.

The top three was completed by another home swimmer, Jack Ireland, in 2:00.20.

There was also an impressive performance by Russia in the mixed 4x100m freestyle II1, with their quartet breaking the INAS Global Games record in the preliminaries in 3:59.92, then doing so again in the finals in 3:49.73.

The team was made up of Kuliabin, Emeliantsev, Barbatina and Shabalina.

In athletics, Italy's Raffaele Di Maggio was particularly impressive at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre, winning the men's 100m T20 II1 in a blistering time of 10.93.

Japan's Kanta Kokubo took the silver medal in 11.02 and Ecuador's Robe Chala Espinoza clinched bronze in 11.25.

Action in Brisbane continues tomorrow.