Two-time world champion Nathan Chen of the United States led the men's short programme at the Skate American Figure Skating Grand Prix in Las Vegas.

Chen, who claimed the world title this year in Saitama and last year in Milan, scored 102.71 points to top the leaderboard at Orleans Arena.

In second was Dmitri Aliev of Russia with 96.57, while Keegan Messing of the United States was third with 96.34.

There was more joy for the home crowd when Bradie Tennell achieved the highest score in the women's short programme, managing 75.10.

Kaori Sakamoto of Japan finished second on 73.25, with compatriot Wakaba Higuchi third on 71.76.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue concluded a successful day for the hosts, recording 68.20 to lead the ice dance rhythm dance event.

Bradie Tennell of the United States scored the most points in the women's programme ©Getty Images

Fellow Americans Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier claimed second with 65.18, with Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson third on 61.27.

In the pairs event, Cheng Peng and Yang Jin of China earned 72.73 to top the leaderboard.

Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin of Russia were second with 71.25, while Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc of the US came third with 68.20.

The free programmes will take place tomorrow, with the winner of each event crowned.

The competition is the curtain-raiser for the Grand Prix of Figure Skating season, with skaters bidding to earn enough points over the course of the season to qualify for the Grand Final in Italian city Turin between December 5 and 8.

Fifteen points are on offer for winning an event, as well as $18,000 (£14,000/€16,000) in prize money.