A strong field has gathered in Las Vegas for Skate America - the opening leg of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating season.

The curtain-raiser for the International Skating Union's flagship circuit begins tomorrow, with two days of competition scheduled at Orleans Arena.

Reigning back-to-back world champion Nathan Chen will headline the men's competition, as the American aims to win his home event for the third year in a row.

Home fans in the entertainment capital will also cheer on two-time World Championship medallists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue in the ice dance competition.

Russia have sent a strong team with 2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva leading the women's entries.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will be another draw for home American fans ©Getty Images

In the pairs competition, China's Four Continents bronze medallists Cheng Peng and Yang Jin should be a strong force.

Skate America is the first of six Grand Prix of Figure Skating legs in 2019, with the short programmes and rhythm dance taking place on day one.

Day two will feature the free programmes.

Skaters are bidding to earn enough points over the course of the season to qualify for the Grand Final in Italian city Turin between December 5 and 8.

Fifteen points are on offer for winning an event, as well as $18,000 (£14,000/€16,000) in prize money.