The International Skating Union (ISU) has announced that all its events will be live streamed on YouTube as of the 2019-2020 season.

This includes coverage of action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, ISU Speed Skating World Cup, ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup and ISU Championships.

The skating season is due to start on Friday (October 18), with the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in Las Vegas.

The three-day Skate America will be the first senior event available on the Skating ISU YouTube channel.

More than 110 competition days will be live streamed in all.

⛸ It's finally time to see the best skaters in the world take on the most exciting events series: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating!



❓ Which event do you want to see the most?



🔗 https://t.co/uSt5Mhi4TB



#⃣ #GPFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/bZC7Gv2I8a — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) October 15, 2019

The ISU goal is to increase accessibility and visibility of its sports worldwide, particularly in markets where there is no broadcaster.

Although the live stream will be available in a number of countries, geo-restrictions will apply in markets where television rights are in place.

The ISU will be publishing "Where to watch" news, with details of the geo-blocked territories, prior to each series and/or event.

Subscribers to the ISU Fan Newsletter will receive the latest information and the "Where to watch" news.

Notifications of when live streams start or new videos are published are sent to subscribers of the Skating ISU YouTube channel.