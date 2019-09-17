Beijing 2022 has unveiled a panda and Chinese lantern child as mascots for the Winter Olympic and Paralympics Games.

The mascots reveal took place at the Shougang Ice Hockey Arena in the Chinese capital city.

The panda has been named Bing Dwen Dwen and will be the Olympic mascot.

Beijing 2022 say the mascot has a "suit of ice, a heart of gold and a love of all things winter sports".

The design was produced by the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts.

The mascot is claimed to be ready to "share the true spirt of the Olympics with the whole world".

The Chinese lantern child will be the Paralympic mascot and has been named Shuey Rhon Rhon.

The Jilin Academy of Art produced the design.

Videos explaining the mascots origin were released by Beijing 2022.

“The launch of the mascot today will generate even more interest for these Games, especially among young people," said Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President.

"What I can say already is that it will be a wonderful ambassador for China and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games."

Nihao #BingDwenDwen! Let's find out how this adorable panda #mascot came to life as we count down to #Beijing2022! pic.twitter.com/rfAMd9o0pm — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) September 17, 2019

Beijing 2022 selected the designs at the conclusion of a global competition.

The competition launched last August during an event held to mark 10 years since the 2008 Summer Olympics in China's capital.

A total of 10 designs were be shortlisted, with the finalists receiving a financial prize as a reward.

Beijing 2022 say 5,816 projects were received, including designs from 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

Designs also came from 35 countries on five continents.

Among the proposals made was a milu deer, which was put forward by Beijing's Daxing District.

The species is native to China but nearly went extinct in the early 20th century.

It was re-introduced to the country in the 1980s and since enjoyed a revival.

Beijing 2008's mascots were called "Fuwa" and featured five dolls - Beibei, Jingjing, Huanhuan, Yingying and Nini.

They were designed by famous Chinese artist Han Meilin.

More follows.