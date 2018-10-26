Beijing 2022 are continuing to call for submissions for their mascot competitions as the deadline for entries approaches.

Organisers launched a worldwide competition in August to design the mascots for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Beijing 2022 President Cai Qi officially opened the competition at an event held to mark 10 years since the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Proposals have been accepted since the launch, but the deadline for entries will pass on October 31.

It will be followed by two rounds where designs will be reviewed.

A total of 10 designs will be shortlisted, with the finalists receiving a financial prize as a reward.

The final mascot design will be revealed in the second half of 2019, with the winning designers earning 10,000 yuan (£11,000/$14,000/€12,000).

Yao Junfei, an official in Beijing 2022's culture and ceremonies department, told the China Daily that there had been excitement surrounding the competition.

"Excitement around the competition in the artistic design sector reflects the country's growing appreciation for the Olympics and the public's expectations for the Beijing 2022 Games," Yao said.

"For such memorable symbols, we expect to see a great demonstration of Chinese culture, the host's characteristics, and an appeal to young fans in the design proposals."

The deadline for mascot designs to be submitted is on October 31 ©Getty Images

It is claimed that designs should have a strong visual identity to boost the Games marketing programme and products, as well as appeal to fans.

Beijing's Daxing District claimed in August they would recommend that a milu deer is used as the mascot.

The species is native to China but nearly went extinct in the early 20th century.

It was reintroduced to the country in the 1980s and has since started a revival.

Beijing 2008's mascots were called "Fuwa" and featured five dolls - Beibei, Jingjing, Huanhuan, Yingying and Nini.

They were designed by famous Chinese artist Han Meilin.