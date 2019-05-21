The United States' began the defence of their International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women's Nations League title with a straight-sets win over Belgium in Ruse in Bulgaria today.

The US triumphed 25-23, 25-8, 25-22 in their Pool Two opener at Arena Ruse.

Andrea Drews was the top scorer of the game with 19 points, including five of the US’s six aces and a 61 per cent attacking efficiency.

Kaja Grobelna, with 12 points, was the only Belgian to score in double digits.

Elsewhere today, there were wins for Thailand in Pool One and Turkey in Pool Four.

Thailand beat Germany 26-24, 25-19, 25-22 at Stegu Arena in Opole in Poland, while Turkey defeated South Korea 25-15, 28-26, 25-19 at Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

