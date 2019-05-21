The United States' began the defence of their International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women's Nations League title with a straight-sets win over Belgium in Ruse in Bulgaria today.
The US triumphed 25-23, 25-8, 25-22 in their Pool Two opener at Arena Ruse.
Andrea Drews was the top scorer of the game with 19 points, including five of the US’s six aces and a 61 per cent attacking efficiency.
Kaja Grobelna, with 12 points, was the only Belgian to score in double digits.
Turkey wrapped up in straight sets (25-15, 28-26, 25-19) their first match at #VNL versus South Korea.
Elsewhere today, there were wins for Thailand in Pool One and Turkey in Pool Four.
Thailand beat Germany 26-24, 25-19, 25-22 at Stegu Arena in Opole in Poland, while Turkey defeated South Korea 25-15, 28-26, 25-19 at Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.
More follows