Turkey bounced back from their opening day defeat to the United States as they edged Olympic silver medallists Serbia at the International Volleyball Federation Women's Nations League Finals in Nanjing.

The Turkish side claimed a gripping 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 16-14 victory in the Group B encounter at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium.

The result threw the group wide open and ensured Serbia's first appearance at the tournament ended in defeat.

Wing spiker Ebrar Karakurt led the Turkish scoring with 13 points, while he nine blocks shared between Zehra Güneş and Eda Erdem Dündar proved crucial.

Tijana Bošković took the top-scoring honours as she registered 29 but her efforts proved to be in vain as Serbia succumbed to a surprise loss.

Brazil beat The Netherlands in straight sets in Group A ©FIVB

The Serbian team will have the opportunity to recover when they are due to face the US, the current world champions, in the concluding Group B encounter tomorrow.

All three sides can still qualify for the semi-finals.

In Group A, Brazil made a winning entrance to the Women's Nations League Finals as they earned a comfortable 3-0 win over The Netherlands.

Brazil dominated the contest from start to finish on their way to sealing a 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 win.

Tandara Caixeta led the Brazilian charge with 17 points in a dominant performance from the South American nation.