Filip Nepejchal of the Czech Republic matched the junior world record in the men's 50 metre rifle three positions to earn gold at the International Sport Shooting Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Beijing.

The 19-year old scored 458.7 points in the final at Beijing Shooting Range Hall.

He had been on par with Sergey Kamenskiy during the qualification round, with both athletes finishing on 1176 points.

Nepejchal edged out Kamenskiy in the final, however, with the Russian scoring 458.1 to take silver.

The other owner of the junior world record is Hungary's Istvan Peni, set in 2016.

South Korea's Kim Min-jung won the women's 10m air pistol final at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing ©ISSF

China's Zhonghao Zhao claimed bronze with 445.1.

South Korea's Kim Min-jung won the women's 10m air pistol final after recording 245.0.

Russia picked up another silver through Vitalina Batsarashkina on 240.6, while Hungary's Veronika Major received bronze with 220.5.

The competition continues tomorrow with the mixed team 10m air rifle and air pistol finals.