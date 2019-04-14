Kimberly Rhode of the United States earned her 20th International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup medal in the women's skeet in Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

Rhodes won gold in the women's skeet at the last World Cup event in Acapulco, today continuing her winning streak with another gold.

She is a six-time Olympic medallist, having taken gold at Atlanta 1996, Athens 2004 and London 2012.

She hit 53 targets out of 60 in the final to triumph.

In second was Italy's Francisca Crovetto Chadid, who hit 52 targets and in third was Cyprus's Andri Eleftheriou with 41 targets.

Commonwealth champion Eleftheriou had led qualifying yesterday.

Meanwhile, qualification began in the men's skeet, with five participants hitting 50 targets out of 50 – Australia's Luke Peter Argiro, Greece's Ioannis Gkogkolakis, Finland's Timo Laitinen, Italy's Gabriele Rossetti and Norway's Erik Watndal.

Qualifying continues tomorrow, followed by the final.