A group of 12 Russian athletes, including the 2012 Olympic high jump champion Ivan Ukhov, have been suspended for periods ranging from two to eight years after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled against them.

The athletes banned also included Svetlana Shkolina, winner of the high jump at the 2013 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships.

It is the first case of CAS issuing disciplinary procedures since it replaced the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) in hearing cases after their suspension by the IAAF.

The cases are based mainly upon evidence gathered by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren and the the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The cases "against several Russian athletes, in particular to the effect that these athletes participated in and/or benefited from anabolic steroid doping programs and benefited from specific protective methods (washout schedules) in the period 2012 (Olympic Games in London) – 2013 (World Championships in Moscow)," CAS said in a statement today.

The decision means that Ukhov is set to be stripped of the Olympic gold medal he won at London 2012.

That is now set to be the United States' Erik Kynard.

Three athletes shared the bronze - Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, Canada's Derek Drouin and Britain's Robbie Grabarz - meaning they will all be upgraded to silver.

Ukhov has been given a four-year ban starting from today and all his results from July 16 in 2012 retrospectively annulled.

Among other medals he is set to lose is the silver he won at the 2014 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Sopot.

Shkolina had won the gold medal at the IAAF World Championships in Moscow 2013, a year after finishing third at London 2012.

She will now be stripped of both of those medals, with her gold medal from Moscow set to be awarded to America's Brigetta Barrett.

Spain's Ruth Beitia is likely to be upgraded from fourth place to the bronze medal at London 2012.

Another significant name among those announced today is Tatyana Lysenko, winner of the gold medal in hammer at London 2012 but which she had already been stripped of in October 2016 following a re-test of her sample by the IOC.

She is now also set to lose the gold medal she won at the 2013 IAAF World Championships in Moscow, which is set to be awarded to Poland's Anita Włodarczyk with China's Zhang Wenxiu and Wang Zhengmoving up to silver and bronze respectively.

Lysenko has also been banned for eight years having already received a two-year doping suspension in 2008.

"Today’s CAS rulings confirm that the evidence underlying the McLaren Reports is reliable and is capable of establishing anti-doping rule violations," Brett Clothier, head of the AIU, said

"It needs to be noted that some of these cases were fought solely on the basis of the McLaren evidence, while others were combined with analytical evidence gathered through retesting.

"It is very encouraging for us and gives us the possibility to pursue more cases in the future."

It could have a potentially significant impact on cases involving data from the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) gathered from the Moscow Laboratory and using the underlying analytical data generated that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is currently in the process of authenticating.

"The AIU is in contact with WADA and is keeping a close eye on developments," Clothier said.

"We will wait for more information concerning the practical aspects of the sharing of the athletics- specific data from WADA and decide on the need for any further re-analysis or investigation that may be required in order to pursue more cases."

