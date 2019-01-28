Two athletes have been suspended by the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, Alexey Kiselev and Vasily Minaev have both been banned for four years dating back from August 27, 2018.

Kiselev is described as an 18-year-old middle distance runner, while 35-year-old Minaev's preferred event is the marathon.

TASS say neither athlete has achieved major success either internationally or domestically in Russia.

The drug, which can be used to treat heart disease, was added to a list of banned substances by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) at the start of 2016.

Prior to that athletes could use the drug in competition without the risk of suspension, but it was added to WADA's banned list after the body concluded it could help athletic performance by boosting blood flow to the muscles.

In the early stages of 2016, 172 athletes tested positive for the drug including five-time Grand Slam winning Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova.

Russian athletes like Sergey Shubenkov, left, have been forced to compete as neutrals since evidence of state sponsored doping emerged in 2015 ©Getty Images

While Sharapova was forced to serve a 15-month ban, many others who tested positive at the start of the year escaped punishment after WADA admitted a lack of certainty regarding how long it takes for traces of the drug to leave the body.

RusAF are currently suspended by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and their athletes are forced to complete neutrally in international competitions.

It comes amid the country's drug scandal with evidence of state sponsored doping in Russia emerging back in 2015.

An almost total ban was placed on Russian track and field athletes hoping to compete at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, with only long jumper Daria Klishina allowed to compete.

Since then Russian athletes have been able to apply for status as Authorised Neutral Athletes from the IAAF, so long as they can sufficiently prove they meet a series of strict criteria.

Since 2015 the IAAF have repeatedly extended RusAF's ban, despite both WADA and the International Olympic Committee ending their sanctions against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and Russian Olympic Committee respectively.

In order to be reinstated the IAAF have insisted RusAF accept the findings of WADA's McLaren Report, which found widespread evidence of institutionalised doping.

RusAF are yet to meet that demand.