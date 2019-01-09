A record number of people have applied to be volunteers at the International Cricket Council (ICC) 2019 Cricket World Cup, the ICC have said.

According to the sport's governing body, more than 20,000 people registered interest in joining The World Cup Cricketer programme, with 10,000 completing full applications and more than 6,000 invited to interview.

Roles on offer at the event, which will take place across England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, include "spectator services", broadcast and media, transport, hospitality and accreditation.

"We have been overwhelmed with the number of applications for the volunteer programme and are extremely grateful to all the members of the public who took the time to register interest for the World Cup Cricketeers," head of the volunteer programme Mary Cahill said.

"The interview process has been a significant undertaking, but I'm delighted to say it has been a great success and we are busy planning the training phase for early 2019.

The home of cricket, Lord's, will host the final on July 14 ©Getty Images

"Assembling the biggest-ever volunteer workforce at a cricketing event is no small task, so we are delighted to be in a good position to help deliver an amazing tournament next summer."

Prospective volunteers were able to apply for roles via the event workforce platform Rosterfy, which has also been used to help with events including the 2019 International Cycling Union Road World Championships in Yorkshire and the 2019 Netball World Cup.

The firm, who will manage volunteer recruitment, online training and shift management, has offices in the United States, Dubai and Australia as well as London.

"UK sports have been doing an incredible job of attracting world-class events and it really is a great honour to power the workforce system behind the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, one of the world's biggest sporting tournaments,"Rosterfy co-founder Shannan Grove said.

"To look after such large volunteer programmes takes a great combination of skilled and passionate practitioners, and industry-leading technology that is proven to provide the volunteers with the best experience possible - as they really are the heartbeat of every major event around the world."

In all 11 different venues will host matches during the World Cup, in cities including London, Nottingham, Cardiff, Southampton and Bristol.