West Indies have appointed Richard Pybus as their head coach for this year's International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

The Englishman takes over on a temporary basis for the tournament, which will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

He will also lead their team for the upcoming visit by England, the Triangular Series in Ireland and the visit of India in July and August.

Pybus takes over from Nic Pothas, who had been in temporary charge following the departure of Stuart Law, after the Australian left his role as head coach in November to join Middlesex.

He said he was looking forward to the prospect of working with Test and one day international (ODI) captain Jason Holder and T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite.

"I am really looking forward to working with Jason and the Test and ODI teams, as well as Carlos and the T20I team, as we continue to build Windies cricket," Pybus said.

"We've got a great home series against England coming up.

"England are a high-quality side who will be an excellent test of the team in our home conditions.

"We then have an ODI Triangular Series against Ireland and Bangladesh in Dublin.

"Ireland will be looking to make a statement after missing out on World Cup qualification and Bangladesh have beaten us home and away in our recent ODI series.

"The Cricket World Cup is on the region's mind and we will be looking to use the England series and Ireland triangular to build into that."

https://t.co/XQzuypXIb6 please tell me that's fake news.. somebody please. After the mess in 2014 he can't be back.. I refuse to believe that's true — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) January 4, 2019

Pybus was previously the director of cricket for the West Indies from 2013 to 2016, before serving as performance director from February 2018.

The former Pakistan and Bangladesh coach is expected to remain in charge until September, when Cricket West Indies will make a long-term appointment.

Cricket West Indies stated they have "approved a succession planning programme for regional coaches and will simultaneously be conducting a regional search in order to appoint a long-term head coach".