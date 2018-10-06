A luminous installation to promote the second edition of the European Games next year is due to be placed in host city Minsk.

The sculpture in the Belarus capital will be the shape of a globe and include the logo for the Games, the official state news agency Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA) reported.

It is hoped that it will be on display in the city before the end of this year.

Vladlen Chukhin, head of the industrial engineering department at Mingorsvet Company, explained how the installation will look.

"The new illuminated installation will have the European Games logo on both its sides," he told BelTA.

"The fern, digits and letters of the logo will be lit-up too."Chukhin

Minsk will host the second edition of the European Games next year after Baku staged the opening event in 2015 ©Getty Images

Chukhin added: "The four metre globe will be placed on a base and will be moving.

"The composition will be erected not far from the Palace of Sports before the end of the year."

A total of 15 sports are due to be held at Minsk 2019 in all, scheduled to take place between June 21 and June 30.

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees are set to compete.