Buenos Aires 2018 today released the official song for this year's Summer Youth Olympic Games called Vamos juntos (Alive).

The song was produced in association with Walt Disney and is performed by young artists Candelaria Molfese and Fernando Dente.

The song’s lyrics reference the athletes’ ability to overcome all obstacles with passion, effort and dedication.

The song also mentions the motto of Buenos Aires 2018, "Feel the future", expressing the hope that the union in diversity, as displayed by more than 4,000 athletes from 206 countries due to participate at the Games, will inspire the youth of the world to embrace sports.

Buenos Aires' famous Obelisk is set to be the centrepiece of the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Youth Olympic Games on Saturday where the official song Alive is due to be played ©Buenos Aires Tourism

Alive is set to be be performed on Saturday (October 6) at the Opening Ceremony, to be held at the iconic Obelisk of Buenos Aires.

It will be the first Opening Ceremony in the history of the Olympic Games to take place outside a stadium and open to the public.

The official song was composed by Emanuel Kirakou, Lindy Robbins and Evan Bogart, and adapted by singer-songwriter Patricia Sosa.