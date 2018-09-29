International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has arrived in Buenos Aires as the final countdown to the Youth Olympics takes place.

Bach travelled to Argentina's capital city from Mexico, where he had participated in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Mexico City 1968 Olympic Games.

He visited several venues from the Games during the visit, as well as meeting Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, National Olympic Committee head Carlos Padilla and IOC honorary member Olegario Vázquez Raña.

Having travelled from Mexico City to Buenos Aires, Bach was greeted by Gerardo Werthein at the Ministro Pistarini International Airport.

Thomas Bach headed to Argentina after attending anniversary celebrations of Mexico City 1968 ©IOC

Werthein is the head of Buenos Aires 2018 and President of the Argentine Olympic Committee.

The pair are due to travel to Ushuaia, the southernmost city in the world.

The Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic flame will arrive in the province of Tierra del Fuego, before heading to Ushuaia.

It will be the southernmost point the flame has been and continues the Relay, which started on August 5 in Argentina.

Following its arrival in the country, after the flame lighting ceremony in Athens, it has covered more than 14,000 kilometres in Argentina.

Bach will be the guest of honour at the event in Ushuaia.

Following the event, the flame will begin its return journey to Buenos Aires for the Opening Ceremony on October 6.

The Buenos Aires 2018 Olympic Flame will visit Ushuaia tomorrow ©Buenos Aires 2018

The Ceremony will be the first in modern Olympic history to be open to to every member of the public and outside of a stadium, with the event set to take place at the iconic Obelisk monument in the heart of the city.

Buenos Aires 2018 will be the first Olympic competition to take place in Argentina.

The event is scheduled to be held from October 6 to 18.