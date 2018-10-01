The Olympic Channel has revealed details of its plan to cover the Summer Youth Olympic Games, including 550 live streaming hours of 149 events in addition to a dedicated station.

The Olympic Channel’s multi-platform coverage is due to start at Saturday (October 6) at 8pm local time with the Opening Ceremony live from Buenos Aires’ iconic Obelisco.

Additional programming includes "digital-first" content and social media coverage.

During 12 days of competition, 4,000 athletes from 206 countries are set to compete in 32 sports in 241 medal events.

Competition includes summer Olympic sports such as swimming, artistic gymnastics and athletics, and new sports to the Youth Olympic Games programme, including roller sports, dance sport, karate and sport climbing.

"The Youth Olympic Games provide an exciting format for young athletes around the world to come together and experience the Olympic spirit as they work toward their goals and dreams," Mary Byrne, editor in chief of the Olympic Channel, said.

"Our team has set an ambitious goal to cover YOG with unique, animated and colourful content with input from the athletes themselves that is sure to resonate with our youthful demographic and while ensuring worldwide coverage.”

Argentina's Valentina Aguado, due to compete in sport climbing, is among athletes set to compete at Buenos Aires 2018 currently featuring in a new series on the Olympic Channel called "Heroes of the Future" ©YouTube

Programming on the Olympic Channel is scheduled to include 24/7 Youth Olympic Games Channel at any time from October 6 until October 18, the day of the Closing Ceremony, on the Olympic Channel and YouTube.

The round-the-clock streaming channel features both live and tape-delayed event coverage and daily highlights shows.

There will also be live streaming event coverage during Games, which will be available both live and on-demand on the Olympic Channel at www.olympicchannel.com and its mobile apps.

There will be a "YOG Daily" show featuring news, trending stores, highlights and interviews in a round-up of the day’s events in a fun and interactive format that will be available live on Facebook and Twitter daily at 1pm local time.

This will be complimented by an Olympic Channel podcast with interviews from key personalities at the Games and details of the latest action.

In addition to event coverage, the Olympic Channel is also currently showing "Heroes of the Future", an original series featuring 12 young athletes from around the world with Olympic-sized dreams, including Argentina's Valentina Aguado, due to compete in sport climbing at Buenos Aires 2018 and Inoke Junior Waqavesi, set to represent the United States in rugby sevens.