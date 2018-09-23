Russian police officers will be drafted in to help with the security operation at next year's European Games in Minsk, it has been announced.

Belarusian Internal Affairs Minister Igor Shunevich confirmed the use of Russian law enforcement at the event, scheduled to run from June 21 to June 30.

It is claimed they will aid local forces in dealing with any issues which may arise during the second edition of the European Games.

Shunevich added that police officers from other countries will also be brought in to bolster the security presence in the Belarusian capital.

It is not yet known how many foreign officers will be part of the operation at the Games.

The Russian officers will also be present at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship, due to be co-hosted by Minsk and Latvia's capital Riga.

The Russian officers will assist their Belarusian counterparts during the Games ©Getty Images

"Russian colleagues from the Internal Affairs Ministry will lend their officers to us for the duration of the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019 and the Ice Hockey World Championship," said Shunevich.

"It will definitely make the measures taken to ensure public law and order more effective."

Belarus and Russia have already agreed a deal which will allow visa-free travel through the latter country for the European Games.

Fifteen sports will be included on the programme at the event.

The inaugural Games took place in Azerbaijan's capital Baku in 2015.