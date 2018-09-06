A host of top Russian and international athletes are set to compete at the opening Swimming World Cup of the 2018 season starting tomorrow in Kazan.

The inaugural International Swimming Federation World Cup leg in Kazan, which concludes on Sunday (September 9), has attracted a strong field of international and home swimmers.

The Russian commitment to the event is strong, with appearances expected from Kirill Prigoda, who has confirmed his attendance to all seven stops of the World Cup, Olympic bronze medallist and world record holder Vladimir Morozov and world champion Yulia Efimova, also Olympic silver and bronze medallist.

Last year's overall series winners Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden and Chad Le Clos of South Africa are ready to start the defence of their titles.

Hungary’s World Cup veteran Katinka Hosszú is also set to take the plunge at the Kazan Aquatics Palace, along with compatriots Zsuzsanna Jakabos and David Verraszto.

South Africa's Chad Le Clos is due to start the defence of his overall FINA World Cup title in the inaugural meeting that starts in Kazan tomorrow ©Getty Images

Among China’s representatives will be Yifan Yang, Yuhang Wu and Zhiaho Zhang.

The United States delegation will be led by short-course world champion Michael Andrew.

Australia's accomplished talent Mitch Larkin has also confirmed attendance, as have Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Jesse Puts of the Netherlands.

The World Cup meets will count towards qualifying for next year's FINA World Short Course Championships, due to take place in Hangzhou in China from December 11 to 16.

For the first time, the series will combine both long and short course competitions.