Chad le Clos and Sarah Sjostrom were crowned the men and women's overall winners at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Cup in Singapore.

The outcome, at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, was rarely in doubt with South African le Clos winning the 100 metre butterfly and Sweden's Sjostrom taking both the 50 metre fly and the 200 metre freestyle.

It means they triumphed at the eight-leg short-course series and were each presented with a cheque of US$150,000 (£114,000/€127,000).

As the top-rated female swimmer for the cluster legs of Beijing, Tokyo and Singapore Sjostrom, 24, also won an additional $50,000 (£38,000/€42,000).

Russia's Vladimir Morozov, who finished second in the overall standings behind le Clos, was the men's cluster champion.

Fellow Russian Kirill Prigoda was third.

For the women, Hungary's triple Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu was second, followed by The Netherlands' Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

Le Clos thus became the first male swimmer to win the overall title four times.

He captured his first World Cup title since 2014 and is looking in great shape ahead of February's Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, right, seen here competing in the women's 200 metre Freestyle heat during the FINA Swimming World Cup in Singapore ©Getty Images

"The money's great of course but also this series was about getting some hard racing in with the best like today with Vlad (Morozov))," said the 25-year-old le Clos.

"Now I'm excited for the Commonwealth Games.

"I leave at midnight tonight so tomorrow afternoon, I'll be in the gym, do an easy swim session and definitely get some physiotherapy."

Sjostrom, who was competing in the World Cup for the first time, wants to defend her title next year.

"I'm very excited to do the World Cup more times. It's very good training for me to race at the highest level of competition against Ranomi and Cate Campbell," she said.

le Clos and Sjostrom train together at the Energy Standard club in Turkey and for light-hearted fun switched swim caps for their respective 100 metre fly and 50 metre fly events.

"We are very close friends and we're very excited to win the World Cup together," said reigning Olympic 100 metre fly champion Sjostrom.

"It's always extra fun when you win something with your friend."

Singapore's SEA Games champion Roanne Ho, 24, came in fourth in the women's 50 metre breaststroke but rewrote the national short-course record with a time of 30.49 seconds.