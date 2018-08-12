Anthony Terras and Lucie Anastassiou clinched the final gold medal at the European Shotgun Championships at the Shooting Park Leobersdorf today.

The French duo triumphed in the mixed team skeet final with a European record score of 55.

This proved enough for a two point victory over Italian Olympic champion Gabriele Rossetti and partner Diana Bacosi.

Sven Korte and Nadine Messerschmidt of Germany took a distant bronze on 44 points.

International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission vice-chair Danka Barteková finished 17th in qualifying with Slovakian team-mate Stefan Zemko after winning the individual crown.

Gabriele Rossetti formed part of the silver medal winning duo ©Getty Images

Italy broke the European record to win the corresponding mixed team junior skeet title.

They finished on a haul of 52 points in the final.

Czech Republic battled hard before settling for silver on 49.

Russia took bronze on 40.