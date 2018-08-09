Andri Eleftheriou from Cyprus led women's skeet qualifying at the European Shotgun Championships at the Shooting Park Leobersdorf today.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion was the only entrant to shoot all 50 targets in a superb performance in hot condition.

Sweden's Victoria Larsson hit 49 targets for second place and Great Britain's Amber Hill 48 for third.

Germany and Cyprus each shot 137 targets in the corresponding team competition.

Italy progressed one behind on 136 targets.

Anton Astakhov led the male qualifying ©Getty Images

Five marksmen managed scores in 50 in the corresponding men's qualifier.

These were Anton Astakhov of Russia, Emin Jafarov of Azerbaijan, Ben Llewellin of Great Britain, Tomas Nydrle of Czech Republic and Norwegian Erik Watndal.

Russia led the team stakes with a score of 145 targets.

Germany and Norway each managed 144 targets.

The male and female skeet finals are scheduled for tomorrow.