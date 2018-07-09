The World Archery Oceania Championships are due to begin tomorrow in Paita in New Caledonia.

Senior, junior and cadet competitions will be held using both the recurve and compound bows.

Also included as part of the event is the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games qualification tournament.

Two young archers from Oceania will earn their place in Argentina's capital with the qualifier taking place on July 13.

Action is being organised by the French Archery Federation as New Caledonia is a territory of the European country.

Two places will be on offer for Buenos Aires 2018 ©Getty Images

It means home archers - as well as those from Tahiti - will not be able to qualify for Buenos Aires 2018 as they would need to represent France at the Youth Olympics.

Teams from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Australia - which already has a female place - New Zealand and Papua New Guinea will all be hoping to book one of the two spots at the Games - one for boys and one for girls.

"With so many youth athletes in attendance from other countries, the Oceania Championships is a perfect fit for New Caledonia," said World Archery's Oceania development agent Robert Turner.