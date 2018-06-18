Ideas for enhancing the Olympic experience with artificial intelligence (AI) are being sought prior to Tokyo 2020.

Intel, a member of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) top-tier The Olympic Partner sponsorship programme, has called for ideas on how the Games in Japan's capital could be enhanced.

The company is also the official AI platform partner for the Olympics.

"We're inviting the developer community to join us in potentially creating an amazing AI experience for fans and athletes at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by submitting their ideas through the Intel AI Challenge for the Olympic Games," said Naveen Rao, corporate vice president and general manager of the AI product group at Intel.



Intel is seeking ideas from the AI community over the next three weeks.

Timo Lumme, managing director of the IOC Television and Marketing Services, is excited about Intel's new AI challenge ©Getty Images

Developers are being asked to consider how AI could transform the fan and athlete experience.

"No idea is too big or too small to consider," says an official press release.

Timo Lumme, managing director of the IOC's television and marketing services, added: "At the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, we saw the power of technology to bring fans and athletes together around the world in a new and impactful way.

"Now we are excited to see how Intel will use artificial intelligence to help bring the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to the next level - connecting fans and athletes like never before."

Entrants have the opportunity to win part of a $10,000 (£7,500/€8,600) prize purse for their ideas.