High winds caused the cancellation of racing today at the International Cycling Union (UCI) BMX World Championships in Azerbaijan.

While the age group classes have enjoyed excellent conditions at the BMX Velo Park facility in Baku, the renowned winds in the region whipped up today, prompting organisers to postpone the qualifying motos for junior and elite riders until tomorrow's final day.

Winds over 30 kilometres per hour were forecast for today, although conditions are expected to improve tomorrow when there will now be a break of only 20 minutes between the motos and the knock-out rounds.

Dutch star Niek Kimmann is one of the favourites to triumph in the men's elite competition.

He currently tops the overall UCI World Cup standings, having won four of six races contested.

Kimmann could face serious competition from the French trio of Joris Daudet, Romain Mahieu and Sylvain André, along with his Dutch team-mate Twan van Gendt.

United States' Corben Sharrah will hope to defend his world title, despite the stiff opposition.

Laura Smulders will expect to be in contention for victory in the women's elite event, with the Dutch rider having earned recent World Cup success in Papendal.

Reigning world champion Alise Willoughby of the US triumphed in the second race at the venue, as she warmed up to the defence of her title.

The course was previously used for the European Games in 2015, but has undergone upgrades since hosting the event.

Earlier this week, in the run-up to the main Championships, 1,500 athletes from 43 countries competed in the amateur challenge classes.

After three days of competition in categories ranging from five to six years to 50 plus, the US gathered the most gold medals with a total of eight, including that of Tyler Brown in the masters class.

Brown barely had time to pull on his rainbow jersey before returning to his role of USA Cycling assistant coach for the country's junior and elite delegation.

The Netherlands scored the most challenge class medals in total with seven gold, six silver and six bronze.

France, Australia and Great Britain also looked strong winning 15, 14 and nine medals respectively.