Belarus' Sport and Tourism Minister Sergei Kovalchuk has visited the Dinamo Stadium as reconstruction nears conclusion at the venue for the Opening and Closing Ceremony of next year's European Games in Minsk.

The stadium has been closed since October 2012 while the work has been carried out.

It was originally constructed and opened in 1934 and then expanded in 1939.

The stadium was destroyed during the Second World War, but was rebuilt and re-opened in 1954.

It was further renovated in time for the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow when Belarus was part of the Soviet Union and hosted football matches.

It has been claimed the roof of the venue is 92 per cent complete, with the core of the stadium at around 88 per cent ready.

According to the Belarus' Ministry of Sports and Tourism, preparations for the laying of the pitch and athletics track are underway, with both set to be laid shortly.

It is claimed that the pitch at the warm-up venue has already been laid, while interior work in the stadium is being completed.

Experts have also been brought in to conclude plumbing and electrical work.

The roof is claimed to be 92 per cent complete ©Belarus Ministry of Sport and Tourism

"People work in three shifts, more than 1,600 people are involved in the project every day," said Vladimir Bublik, director general of construction company Stroytrest.

"We understand that the country is waiting for the opening of the Dinamo Stadium, which is one of the symbols of the capital, an object where many important competitions took place.

"Builders try to do everything in time and in a good quality."

The stadium will have a capacity of around 22,000 for the Games, where it will host the Ceremonies and athletics competition.

It is claimed the reconstruction of the stadium should be completed by May 31.

The stadium is due to re-open on June 21.

It will be nearly a year before Minsk hosts the second edition of the European Games, which are scheduled for between June 22 and 30 in 2019.

The installation of the pitch and running track is set to begin shortly ©Belarus Ministry of Sport and Tourism

Games organisers have also invited companies to submit proposals to become the supplier of temporary infrastructure during the event.

Minsk 2019 have asked for companies to submit their price proposals as they begin their selection process.

The chosen company will be responsible for the installation, maintenance and dismantling of temporary infrastructure.

The deadline for proposals is May 21.

More than 4,000 athletes are expected to compete at the Games, across a total of 15 sports.