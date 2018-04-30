A contract between organisers of next year's European Games in Minsk and International Sports Broadcasting SL (ISB) has been officially signed in the Belarusian capital.

The Spanish company was chosen in January as the host broadcaster ahead of Medialuso-Mediapro from Portugal and Match TV in Russia for the Games due to take place between June 21 and 30 next year.

Founded in 1996 by Romero, ISB has served as host broadcaster for many of the world’s leading sporting events, including seven Olympic and six Paralympic Games, as well as the inaugural 2015 European Games in Baku.

ISB is expected to provide 600 hours of coverage during Minsk 2019 which will be shown in 160 countries.

ISB managing director Manolo Romero has promised to use as many broadcast professionals from Belarus during coverage of the 2019 European Games in Minsk ©Minsk 2019

"Experts were shown the facilities that have hosted international competitions before," ISB managing director Manolo Romero said.

"Now we start working out a production programme that will outline the key aspects in the organisation of broadcasting, the number of personnel, including local specialists who will provide TV broadcasting.

"We plan meetings with the Belarusian broadcaster.

"The Belarussian television provide technical infrastructure and we plan to involve as many Belarusian specialists as possible.

"I can assure everyone that together we will provide the European Games with Olympic-level broadcasting."