Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards took the men’s 200 metres title following Zharnel Hughes’ disqualification in the Commonwealth Games as Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the women's title from from a high-class field here today.

The men’s 200m final provided the most dramatic moment of the night in front of a packed crowd, containing the retired Usain Bolt, a three-time Olympic champion in the event.

He was able to watch as Hughes and Richards clashed, quite literally, in the final metres of the event as the Trinidad and Tobago sprinter pursued his fast-starting rival.

Both men crossed the line in 20.12sec, with Hughes given the victory in a photo-finish.

The verdict remained unclear, though, as the medallists, including Canada’s Aaron Brown, enjoyed a lap of honour.

It was only after they had concluded their lap that Hughes was informed he had been disqualified for a lane infringement leading to him to colliding with Richards, causing the pair to stumble.

Richards was promoted to the the gold medal, with Brown and Northern Ireland’s Leon Reid completing the podium in times of 20.34 and 20.55 respectively.

The women’s final proved a more clear cut affair, with Olympic 400m champion Miller-Uibo producing a Games record 22.09 to take the title.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson and England’s Dina Asher-Smith rounded off the top three in 22.18 and 22.29.

Their efforts pushed Olympic 200m champion Elaine Thompson out of the medals, with the Jamaican ending 0.01 behind Asher-Smith.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo triumphed in the women's 200m hurdles ©Getty Images

Kyron McMaster produced a dominant display in the men’s 400m hurdles to win the British Virgin Islands’ first-ever Commonwealth Games medal since their debut at Auckland 1990.

The 21-year-old came into the final straight with a comfortable lead on the field and sprinted to victory in 48.25.

The silver medal was won by Jeffrey Gibson of the Bahamas in 49.10, with Jamaica's Jaheel Hyde 0.06 seconds further back taking bronze.

Following his victory, McMaster paid tribute to former Xaiver Samuels, killed in September in Hurricane Irma.

"I just wanted to do my best and the best for my country," McMaster said.

"I couldn't ask for more right now.

"I'm just happy, before I came to run today I had a lot of people motivating me with their messages.

"The whole country is behind me right now and I've come out here and run in honour of my coach.

"I can't forget to thank my current coach Lennox Graham, who has given me so much.

"He understood where I came from and I just want to thank him as well.

"Without him, I wouldn't have made this meet at all."

Kyron McMaster won the British Virgin Islands first ever Commonwealth Games medal with 400m hurdles gold ©Getty Images

The women’s event saw Jaieve Russell of Jamaica power through to the finish to win in 54.33.

Scotland’s Opening Ceremony flagbearer Eilidh Doyle won the silver medal in the event for the third consecutive Commonwealth Games, running 54.80.

South Africa’s Wenda Nel claimed the bronze medal in 54.96.

Botswana's Nijel Amos was expected to be the man to beat in the men’s 800m final and the defending champion led at the halfway mark.

He faded dramatically in the final lap to eventual end in eighth place, Wycliffe Kinyamal taking his crown by finishing in 1min 45.11sec.

Kinyamal’s gave Kenya their long-awaited first gold medal of the Games, but only after having to hold off the surging Kyle Langford, who won silver for England in 1:45.16.

Australia's Luke Mathews clinched the bronze medal in 1:45.60.

Australian athletes were dominant force in the field events, Kurtis Marschall and Dani Stevens clinching gold medals.

Marschall cleared a winning height of 5.70 metres in the men’s pole vault, leaving 2015 world champion Shawn Barber of Canada settling for silver with a best of 5.65m.

England’s Luke Cutts won the the bronze medal with height of 5.45m.

Kurtis Marschall won the men's pole vault final for the host nation ©Getty Images

Stevens was a clear winner in the women’s discus after throwing 68.26m as India’s Semma Punia and Navjeet Dhillon rounded off the podium with efforts of 60.41m and 57.43m respectively.

Canada’s Christabel Netty prevented another Australia gold in a field event by managing a leap of 6.84m in the women’s long jump.

She was followed by home favourite Brooke Stratton and Shara Proctor of England, who jumped 6.77m and 6.75m respectively.

England’s Sophie Hahn lived up to expectations by winning the women’s T38 100m final in 12.46.

Australia’s Rhiannon Clarke and Wales’ newly crowned long jump champion Olivia Breen were second and third in 13.17 and 13.35 respectively.

South Africa celebrated a one-two in the men’s T12 100m final as Ndodomzi Ntutu and Hilton Langenhoven finished the visually impaired race in 11.02 and 11.27.

Malaysia’s Muhammed Mohammed Ali Hanafiah won the bronze medal in 11.28.