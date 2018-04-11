Australia’s Daniel Repacholi delivered a fine performance to claim the men’s 50 metres pistol gold at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane.

The Australia had triumphed in the 10m competition four years ago in Glasgow but was hoping to deliver home success in the 50m event.

An uncertain start left him in fifth place after the first stage of competition.

Repacholi begun climbing up the standings as the elimination phase got underway, topping the standings four shots later.

With only a 0.1 point lead over Bangladesh’s Shakil Ahmed and India’s Om Mitharval, Repacholi had little room for error.

He would continue to outperform his rivals in the closing stages of competition to pull away from the field, winning gold with a tally of 227.2 points.

in the end, Repacholi enjoyed a comfortable winning margin of 6.7 points over Ahmed, who secured Bangladesh’s second silver medal of Gold Coast 2018 in the shooting range.

It made up for the disappointment of missing out on a medal in the 10m event, where he ended fourth.

"I was shooting great, I shot a really, really good final, it was good to beat everyone else," Repacholi said after clinching a third Commonwealth Games gold.

"The score into the lead-up was a bit down, but it was good enough to be in there so that was all I had to beat.

"A lot of redemption after missing out in the 10m air pistol, but we did well with my teammate getting a silver, so it was great and now we have a gold in this one."

Ahmed’s medal ensured Bangladesh of their largest medal haul since Auckland 1990 when the country, whose eight Commonwealth Games medals have all come in shooting, clinched a gold and bronze.

Bronze was claimed by Mitharval, eliminated in third place on a score of 201.1 points.

