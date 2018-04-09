England's Nile Wilson capped off a dominant performance at the Commonwealth Games with a third title as Cypriot Marios Georgiou further underlined his status as an emerging star with gold on the parallel bars.

The final day of artistic gymnastics events here also saw Australia end their long wait for gold as Alexandra Eade and Christopher Remkes harnessed the energy of a boisterous home crowd to top the podium in the women’s floor and men’s vault finals respectively.

Alice Kinsella added to the English haul with gold on the balance beam, an apparatus considered the trickiest to navigate.

Wilson was again the headline act as he produced a typically-exuberant routine on his preferred apparatus to add the horizontal bar crown to his all-around and team gold medals.

The 22-year-old claimed bronze on the horizontal bar at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and was the overwhelming favourite to defend his Commonwealth Games title.

He did not disappoint, leaving the crowd in awe of his prowess atop arguably gymnastics' most impressive apparatus.

Wilson’s score was perhaps lower than expected as his total of 14.533 was considerably less than the 15.100 which propelled England to team success here last week.

It was still more than enough for gold, however, as team-mate James Hall and Cory Paterson of Canada shared silver having both scored 14.000, with identical difficulty and execution totals.

Marious Georgiou of Cyprus took gold on the parallel bars ©Getty Images

Wilson ended his Gold Coast 2018 campaign with a total of five medals as he took silver on the parallel bars and rings.

He was an integral part of an English team which topped the medals table in the sport with a total of 16 medals, six of which were gold.

"It was amazing to be out there again today," he said.

"Deja vu from four years ago, just being pipped on the parallel bars.

"But to come out again and do two routines very, very well, I couldn't be happier.

"And two more medals, it's just amazing.

"It was an amazing week for team England, for the boys, we absolutely smashed it."

Georgiou, all-around bronze medallist and floor champion here, defied the odds once again with victory on the parallel bars.

The Cypriot’s routine, packed with strength and poise, yielded a score of 14.533.

It was identical to the one posted by Wilson but the Cypriot emerged triumphant by virtue of the tie-breaker as he had a higher execution score.

Scotland's Frank Baines was the recipient of bronze on 14.400.

Georgiou's gold medal was just the fourth Cyprus has ever won at the Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-old had claimed the country's third title yesterday with a shock triumph on the floor and his performance at the event here suggests there will be more to come in the future.

The artistic gymnastics competitions throughout these Games have been held in front of packed crowds but the spectators who have flooded through the turnstiles at the venue had not yet seen an Australian stand on top of the podium.

Remkes had the honour of being the first Australian gymnast to take gold here as he sealed the vault crown with an average score of 14.799.

Christopher Remkes claimed Australia's first artistic gymnastics gold medal with victory in the vault final ©Getty Images

His total was enough to see off the challenge of the English duo of Courtney Tulloch, the newly-crowned Commonwealth Games rings champion, and Dominick Cunningham.

Tulloch earned silver on 14.666, while Cunningham failed to live up to his billing as the pre-event favourite as he claimed bronze on 14.333 points.

Eade ensured the host nation ended the artistic programme in style as she reigned supreme in the women's floor, where her routine yielded a score of 13.333.

Latalia Bevan secured Wales' first gymnastics medal, taking silver on 13.300, while Shallon Olsen of Canada was denied a third gold but did enough for silver having scored 13.266.

Olsen's compatriot Ellie Black, World Championships all-around silver medallist last year, was also hoping for a hat-trick of titles but finished outside of the podium positions in the balance beam final.

Black was one of several gymnasts to fall victim to the difficulty of the apparatus, which measures five metres long and just 10cm wide.

Kinsella demonstrated how it should be done as the 17-year-old nailed a clean routine to score 13.700.

The English athlete was comfortably clear of silver medallist Georgia-Rose Brown as the Australian was given 13.066 points, while Kinsella's compatriot Kelly Simm won bronze on 13.033.