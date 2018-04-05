A new website for Team England has been officially launched to coincide with the start of the 2018 Commonwealth Games here last night.

The platform, designed and built by brand and communication agency Salad, allows fans of the team to keep up-to-date with the latest news and results from Gold Coast 2018.

Those behind the new website have claimed it will be an "immersive and engaging experience" for supporters.

Live data feeds, an intuitive search tool and an interactive medal map are among the website's key features.

"We wanted to create an online experience with content that would resonate with fans and inspire new ones," Commonwealth Games England media and communications manager Pete Hannon said.

"Salad have delivered a website that captures our spirit and showcases Team England with pride.

"The site’s intelligent capability is second-to-none, offering fans the latest news and results at their fingertips."

England's team marched in the Gold Coast 2018 Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

In September, the CGE appointed brand consultants MATTA to create a new identity for the team.

"With an unusually short timeline but a wealth of experience working with live sports brands, our teams worked to build something beautiful that would visualise Team England’s success," Arabella Lewis-Smith, managing director at Salad, added.

"We’re proud to have contributed to the Games in our own way."

England has sent a 400-strong team to Gold Coast 2018.

England will be hoping to repeat their performance at Glasgow 2014 where they finished top of the medals table for the first since Edinburgh 1986.

The website can be accessed by clicking here.