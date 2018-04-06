Ellie Black recovered from a fall on the uneven bars to spearhead Canada to their first women's team gold medal at the Commonwealth Games for 28 years as they edged England in the final at Gold Coast 2018 here today.

Canada, whose team also featured Shallon Olsen, Isabela Onyshko, Brittany Rogers and Jade Chrobok, scored a total of 163.075 points across the four apparatus.

The English squad, comprised of Georgia-Mae Fenton, Lucy Stanhope, Alice Kinsella, Kelly Simm and Taeja James, fell narrowly short with an overall 162.650.

Spurred on by a partisan crowd inside the packed-out arena, Georgia-Rose Brown, Alexandra Eade, Georgia Godwin, Rianna Mizzen and Emily Whitehead delivered bronze for Australia with 157.450.

Black, all-around silver medallist at last year's World Championships in Montreal, led by example for the majority of the event as she produced the highest individual score of the competition.

The 22-year-old, who will return later on at the Games to defend her title on the balance beam, finished at the summit of the all-around qualification standings on 53.900.

It came despite an uncharacteristic mistake on the bars during the opening rotation.

Canada produced a controlled display across the four apparatus - balance beam, floor, uneven bars and vault - as they topped the podium in the event for the first time since the 1990 Games in Auckland.

They performed in the third subdivision and were watching in the stands during the fourth, safe in the knowledge that a medal was guaranteed.

England took silver and Australia claimed bronze ©Getty Images

Australia and England had shared the five previous women's crowns and were the only countries who could deny Canada the gold medal.

There was initial confusion as to whether England had done enough to leapfrog the North American nation before their score flashed up on the screen, confirming Black's team as the Commonwealth Games champions.

"It was nerve-racking watching," said Black.

"These teams are so great and It's an incredible feeling to know that we went out and did our job today.

"I'm really proud of this team."

England had suffered two key withdrawals in the build-up to the event after Claudia Fragapane and Amy Tinkler both pulled out through injury and their team was hit by further distraction on the eve of the competition.

Charlie Fellows criticised British Gymnastics after they overlooked her for selection, instead choosing 15-year-old James.

It was a decision which proved to be justified as James belied her young years with a flawless floor routine which yielded 14.100 points and saw her qualify for the final in the apparatus in first place.

"We really waited until the last routine to see our gold medal confirmed," Rogers added.

"We are among one of the best teams in the world and it's a great result for us as a team."

The gymnastics programme at Gold Coast 2018 continues tomorrow with the men's and women's all-around finals.