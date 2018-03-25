Former world cycling champion Mark Cavendish is among the latest leading names to withdraw from next month's Commonwealth Games here because of injuries and illness.

The Isle of Man rider has been forced to pull out following a crash at Milan-San Remo last weekend.

Other stars who have announced they cannot compete due to injury include Canadian swimmer Katerine Savard and English gymnast Amy Tinkler and, both Olympic medallists at Rio 2016.

Cavendish, the 30-time Tour de France stage winner, sustained a broken rib and damaged ankle in the crash in Italy.

He crashed into a bollard during the final 10 kilometres of the the International Cycling Union (UCI) WorldTour event on March 17, coming off his bike and landing on his back.

"Although it's ultimately positive news that there's been no serious damage sustained following the crash I am hugely disappointed to have to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games," Cavendish, winner of the road race at the 2011 UCI Road World Championships, said.

There is n time frame has been given for his return but the Tour de France, due to start on July 7, is the Team Dimension Data rider's major target for this year.

The 32-year-old was also unable to compete for the Isle of Man at Glasgow 2014 due to a shoulder injury.

He did, however, compete at Delhi 2010 and also at Melbourne 2006, where he won a gold medal in the scratch race.

"I am immensely proud to represent the Isle of Man and was looking forward to a successful Games with the team,"Cavendish said.

"However, unfortunately it's just come a little too soon in my recovery.

"[I] wish them all the very best, and I'll be proudly supporting them from home."

Canadian swimmer Katerine Savard will be unable to defend her Commonwealth Games 100m butterfly title at Gold Coast 2018 after withdrawing due to health reasons ©Getty Images

Savard will not be able to defend the Commonwealth Games 100 metres butterfly title she won at Glasgow 2014 because of health issues.

"This has been a difficult decision," Savard, an Olympic bronze medallist in the 4x200m freestyle, said.

"Representing my country has been the thing that I am the most proud of and I hope to be able to do it again."

It will be the first major event Savard has missed since 2010.

Tinkler, an Olympic bronze medallist in the floor exercise at Rio 2016, tearing ankle ligaments during a warm-up routine at the International Gymnastics Federation World Cup in Birmingham on Thursday (March 22).

England's gymnastics team had already suffered the withdrawal of Claudia Fragapane, a gold medallist in the all-around, team, floor and vault competitions at Glasgow 2014, because of an Achilles injury.

Scans conducted the following revealed the full extent of Tinkler’s injury.

The 18-year-old will begin her rehabilitation under the guidance of the British Gymnastics medical team and English Institute of Sport support staff.

"I’m absolutely gutted and heartbroken right now," Tinkler said.

"My dream was to go to the Commonwealth Games and compete for my country but I will come back stronger.

"I will be working hard on my rehab and the aim, if all goes well, is to put myself in contention for the British team for the European Championships in Glasgow this summer."

England gymnast Amy Tinkler has pulled out of Gold Coast 2018 after suffering ankle ligament damage last week ©Getty Images

Jamaica's former world 100m record holder and Olympic gold medallist Asafa Powell will also miss Gold Coast 2018 because of injury.

The Jamaican, the Commonwealth Games 100m champion at Melbourne 2006, had not been among his country's original team selection but was hoping to be added.

"We had a credible report that Powell had sustained an injury and therefore could not be selected," Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association President Warren Blake told Reuters.

Glasgow 2014 gold medallist Kemar Bailey-Cole also failed to make Jamaica's team but they remain optimistic of winning the title for a third consecutive Commonwealth Games.

The 2011 world champion Yohan Blake as the country's main hope and clear favourite after Canada's Olympic 100m bronze medallist Andre De Grasse pulled out last week because he claimed he is not fully fit.

Blake, Bolt's former training partner and the third fastest sprinter of all time, is already in Australia with team mate Julian Forte, the third fastest 100m runner in the world last year behind American Christian Coleman and Blake.