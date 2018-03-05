New Zealand's triple Commonwealth Games 1500 metres medallist Nick Willis has been forced to withdraw from Gold Coast 2018.

A stress reaction in his fibula, diagnosed five weeks ago, has been improving with a range of cross training activities but the 34-year-old is yet to resume running.

"I had hoped that I would only miss four weeks of training, but that was really a best case scenario," said Willis.

"I am still at least two weeks out from being able to run again, so the decision not to compete at the games has been made for me by my leg, it's not even an option sadly.

"I would have loved to have worn the black singlet on Australian soil, like I did in Melbourne back in 2006, but injuries are part and parcel of being a runner."

Nick Willis has every a medal every time he has competed in the Commonwealth Games, including a gold in the 1500m at Melbourne 2006, but will not the chance to chase another victory on Australian soil at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Willis has competed in the Commonwealth Games on three occasions and won a medal on every appearance.

He won the gold medal at Melbourne 2006 and bronzes at Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

The Michigan-based runner also has two Olympic 1500m medals, a silver from Beijing 2008 and bronze from Rio 2016.

Willis is already planning ahead after the disappointment of having to pull out of Gold Coast 2018.

"The goal now is to prepare for Tokyo 2020 and take every necessary measure to make sure I am healthy for another shot at the Olympic podium," he said.