Double Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox has withdrawn from the England squad for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games due to injury.

The 27-year-old sprinter and cyclist was due to compete at the Games for the first time in her career in Australia but a knee problem has ruled her out.

She was due to compete in athletics in the T38 100 metres competition.

"Gutted to have to announce there was just not enough time for my knee to heal so I'm having to pull out of the Commonwealth Games," Cox said on Twitter.

"[The] medical team tried everything they could but it just wasn't meant to be.

gutted to have to announce there was just not enough time for my knee to heal so I’m having to pull out of the commonwealth games. medical team tried everything they could but it just wasn’t meant to be. Taking the time to focus on my studies but I’ll be back stronger than before pic.twitter.com/TaB1NVd0Oj — Kadeena Cox MBE (@kad_c) March 14, 2018

"[I'm] taking the time to focus on my studies but I'll be back stronger than before."

Cox won gold medals in both of her sports at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

She triumphed in the velodrome in the C4-5 time trial and added track and field gold in the T38 400m.

"Kadeena Cox has unfortunately had to withdraw from the T38 100m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast due to injury," a Commonwealth Games England statement said.

"A replacement is not being named at the current time."

Gold Coast 2018 will open on April 4.