The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has penned a deal with Bmobile-Vodafone.

It will see the phone company set-up a special communications package for the country's delegation travelling to next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

All team members and management will be given Vodafone Smart Turbo 7 and ZTE Blade A520 handsets with prepaid roaming bundles which will last for the duration of the Games between April 4 and 15.

Bmobile-Vodafone subscribers will also be able to receive free updates on Papua New Guinea's progress at the Commonwealth Games through SMS broadcasts on their phones.

"Communication is very important for any organisation, team, event or between family and friends," said PNGOC President Sir John Dawanincura.

The deal will help Papua New Guinea's athletes stay connected in Gold Coast ©Getty Images

"This support will greatly enhance our communication and we are delighted to have Bmobile-Vodafone on board as a part of our corporate family."

"Through this support team members will be able to keep in touch with their families back home and get the motivation they need to perform at their best."

Bmobile-Vodafone's chief financial officer Ali Contractor added: "This is an exciting moment for us to be a part of Team PNG and the Games and it is also a real chance for us to contribute to the team.

"To be the best and to achieve our goals in life we must work hard.

"Events like the Commonwealth Games give us the opportunity to see our true self when we are giving our very best with the aim to succeed."