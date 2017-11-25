Raki Leka, Naomi Polum, John Kokinai and Oe Ivaharia have been inducted into the Papua New Guinea Sports Hall of Fame.

The four athletes were honoured for their achievements in the sport of athletics at a ceremony in the country’s capital Port Morseby.

Sir John Dawanincura, President of the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee, congratulated the athletes for their achievements.

"The Papua New Guinea Sports Hall of Fame recognises and honours these champions and the part they played in our country's history," he said.

"Their contribution to this country through their sporting achievements deserves a lifetime recognition which shall echo their legacy for generations."

The quartet were known for their achievements in the 1960s and 1970s, which were celebrated at the ceremony.

Friends and family of Kokinai and Ivaharia were present with the pair having passed away.

Kokinai was recognised for his efforts in long-distance running, which included competing in the marathon at the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games.

Javelin thrower Ivaharia competed at the Perth 1962 Commonwealth Games, where he placed eighth.

Ben Memafu accepted the recognition on his brother Oe Ivaharia's behalf ©PNGOC

Leka competed in decathlon for Papua New Guinea, winning gold at the 1969 Pacific Games in Port Moresby.

He came second in the event two years later in French Polynesia, but also claimed a 110 metres hurdles silver medal.

Polum won a silver medal in the women's 200m at the 1979 Pacific Games in Suva, as well as taking a bronze in the 100m.

She has continued to be involved in sport as a coach and as an administrator.

The quartet have joined Sir John Kaputin, Edward Laboran, Nigel Cluer, Jackson and David Seeto, Salitia Pipit and Tumat Sogolik in the Hall of Fame.