Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) President Sir John Dawanincura has praised the continued backing of Trukai Industries.

The company, the leading manufacturer and distributor of rice and stockfeed in the country, has supported a number of teams and governing bodies in Papua New Guinea.

Trukai also hosts an annual fun run which raises funds for PNGOC and the country's athletes.

"Trukai is a great supporter of sports in PNG and we are extremely fortunate to have them as a major partner of the PNG Olympic Committee," said Sir John.

Trukai has supported sports in Papua New Guinea such as weightlifting ©Getty Images

"Their support has enabled Team PNG athletes to travel and excel in their respective sports for Papua New Guinea and we are very grateful to them."

Papua New Guinea will leave for the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu on November 30.

"With the support we have from Trukai and the other sponsors, we are sending a team that we know is going to deliver the medals for us," said the country's Chef de Mission Emma Waiwai.