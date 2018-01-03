Northern Ireland have named 88 athletes across 13 sports to compete at this year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

The 13 sports which will feature Northern Irish representatives are aquatics, athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, lawn bowls, netball, shooting, table tennis, triathlon, weightlifting and wrestling.

Among the squad is shooter David Calvert who will appear at a remarkable 11th edition of the Games after making his debut at Edmonton 1978.

The 67-year-old shooter has won four golds and four bronze medals during his amazing Commonwealth Games career.

Arguably the strongest contingent for Northern Ireland will be their boxing team, which includes Steven Donnelly, Michaela Walsh and Alanna Nihell, each of whom won medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Donnelly, a bronze medallist in the welterweight category in Glasgow, has had several controversies throughout his career, including being sent home from the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Dehli, India, and being found to have placed bets on boxing events at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Ciara Mageean will be Northern Ireland's biggest athletics hope in Gold Coast ©Getty Images

Athletics Northern Ireland had nominated 15 athletes to go to Gold Coast, but only 11 were selected.

Marathon runners Kevin Seaward, who achieved a qualifying time at the Berlin Marathon in September, and Paul Pollock, will be two of the medal hopefuls for Northern Irish athletics in Australia.

However, Ciara Mageean, who missed the 2014 Games, will be her country's favourite for a medal when she takes part in the 1,500 metres.

The 25-year-old won bronze at the 2016 European Championships in Amsterdam.

The 88-strong squad also includes Para-athletes in the form of wheelchair racer Jack Agnew, swimmer Barry McClements and triathlete David Kerr.

In total, the Northern Ireland party going to Gold Coast comprises of 134 athletes, coaches and support staff, the largest team the country has ever sent to a Games.

The Commonwealth Games will take place from April 4 to 15 in the Australian city.