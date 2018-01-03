Team England took part in indigenous cultural training at Dreamworld Corroboree on the Gold Coast, as part of their preparation for this year's Commonwealth Games.

Chef de Mission Sarah Winckless led a team of senior officials on the Girrebba Programme, which was organised by the Yugambeh people of the Gold Coast.

Girrebba, roughly translated as "the awakening", aims to help people across the Gold Coast recognise Australia's rich Aboriginal history.

The delegates from England learnt about key aspects of the Yugumbeh and wider aboriginal culture, including the significance of face painting, fire-making and art.

After the programme, Winckless said: "It is crucial for Team England to have an understanding of the countries that we compete in.

The programmes at Dreamworld Corroboree are designed to raise awareness of Aboriginal communities in the Gold Coast ©Dreamworld

"It was an honour to learn about the history of the indigenous people in Australia and in particular the Yugumbeh people who will be welcoming us to their country for the Games.

"As a team, we acknowledge the traditional Yugumbeh language people of the Gold Coast and their elders both past and present.

"To hear the stories of Marty, Aunty Di, Ethan and Stacey really brought home the importance of respecting indigenous culture in Australia.

"We will be sharing what we have learnt with the team back in England and putting our training into action on the Gold Coast next year."

The Commonwealth Games will take place in Gold Coast from April 4 to 15.