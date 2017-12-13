Commonwealth Games England (CGE) have revealed a modern and rebranded team kit design for Gold Coast 2018.

Designed by Preston-based Kukri, the kit has been claimed to feature new tones of charcoal grey and neon red, according to CGE, adding to the traditional red and white of England.

Kukri had produced the England’s kit for Glasgow 2014 and 2015 Youth Commonwealth Games in Samoa, before extending their deal last year to include Gold Coast 2018.

Over 400 athletes and 200 officials are expected to wear clothes produced by the firm, as England prepare to send their largest overseas team to a Games next year.

Several kit panels were held with representatives and athletes from the 18 different sports at the Games, which aimed to allow athletes to share their opinions on what they felt would heighten their performance.

“The kit creates an identity for the team to draw on - something magical happens when you have over 600 individuals dressed in the same theme, though appropriate for their roles, it joins us and makes us stronger,” said Sarah Winckless, England’s Chef de Mission.

“This is a hugely important and complex project, and I’m very proud to see the hard work that the team has put in coming together in this launch.

“The athletes are always at the heart of what we do at Commonwealth Games England so it has been great to have them as part of the design process through the kit panels.

“It has been fantastic to be able to take on their feedback so we can produce kit that aligns with what they need in order to perform at their best.”

Kukri produced England's team kit for Glasgow 2014 ©Getty Images

Over 36,000 items of kit will be produced by Kukri across 10 manufacturers, with the creative process having resulted in 259 bespoke product designs, incorporating the needs of 18 sports.

Athletes will also be given kit as part of the delegation and for Ceremonies at the Games, as well as for competition.

Kukri state the partnership shows their desire to be known as the number one multisport brand.

“Being able to supply bespoke sportswear across multiple sports is an unmissable opportunity for Kukri,” said Andrew Ronnie, Kukri group chairman.

“Our experience over the last few years in supplying Team England with performance kit and meeting the demands of national athletes has ensured we have a great relationship with them.

“It’s great to have a shared passion for improving the athlete experience.”

“We pride ourselves on ensuring the Team England athletes look and feel their very best.

“We feel this will enable them to concentrate on performing to the best of their ability and we can’t wait to see them achieving more gold medals on the podium at the Gold Coast in 2018.”

The company have also produced the team kit for Canada.

Swimwear brand Arena Water Instinct helped to design and produced the aquatics wear for the Games ©Getty Images

Specialist swimwear brand Arena Water Instinct helped to design and produced the aquatics wear for the swimming and diving teams.

Representatives from the company flew from Italy to join the kit panels and to ensure the design was consistent across the whole team.

They claim their product range blends high quality materials with state-of-the-art technology to maximize performance in both competition and training.

Their design is asserted to blend tradition and innovation in a new vision, by featuring bold colours with a touch of gold, which is believed to catch the eye against the charcoal base.

“I was lucky enough to see the last Team England kit at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and this is a completely different take on it,” said Ellie Faulkner, who won bronze in the women’s 4x200 metres freestyle relay at Glasgow 2014.

“It’s so nice and I’m really looking forward to wearing it. We will wear it proud and will be happy to be there and looking to do our best.

“Wearing the kit is an honour.

“It’s the athletes who are wearing the kit so it’s really important that we’re happy with it.

“When we’re feeling good we’re going to swim fast and feel the best we can be to do the best we can do.”

England enjoyed their most successful Games at Glasgow 2014 by securing 174 medals, including 58 gold, helping them finish top overall for the first time since the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games will take place from April 4 to 15.