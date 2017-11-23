A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Korean Asset Management Corporation and Pyeongchang 2018.

The agreement between the Government-owned company and organisers of the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games includes an undisclosed cash donation.

The Korean Asset Management Corporation have also pledged to help the Organising Committee efficiently dispose of materials used at the Games after the conclusion of the event.

The MoU has been described as a "comprehensive business agreement" by Pyeongchang 2018.

"The international competition that has been held in South Korea so far has returned the prize materials in kind after the conclusion of the competition, but for the first time in Pyeongchang, we have disposed of the material," Pyeongchang 2018 secretary general Yeo Hyung-koo said.

"We expect that the system will be a great help to dispose fairly, quickly and efficiently."

Moon Chang-yong, President of Korea Asset Management Corporation, said his company were pleased to be partnering with Pyeongchang 2018 and vowed to give the event his full backing.

"We are delighted and proud to be able to contribute to the successful hosting of the Pyeongchang Olympic Games by utilising the know-how and experience of disposal of the assets of the corporation and the specialised infrastructure of the construction industry," he said.

"I will not spare any kind of support in order to make it happen."

The agreement marks the latest indication of support for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang from a Government-owned corporation.