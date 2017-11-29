Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) have been officially confirmed as a sponsor of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A signing ceremony took place at Pyeongchang 2018’s offices in Seoul, with their President Lee Hee-beom joined by Korail counterpart Yoo Jae-young.

"Participation in the sponsorship of Korail will be a great help in preparation for successful conventions such as transportation and public relations,” said Lee.

“We will thoroughly review all preparations for the Pyeongchang Olympics I will do my best to make sure."

Earlier this month, Korail unveiled the trains which will be used on their high-speed railway line between Seoul and Gangneung, a key transport link for Pyeongchang 2018.

The line is due to officially open on December 1 and will provide a link between venues in Pyeongchang, Jeongseon and Gangneung.

The trains are eight-cars long and boast 410 seats.

Trains will stop at 10 stations, including South Korea's capital city Seoul, and will run through to the final stop in Gangneung.

Gangneung will be the home of ice sports at the Games, with its station coming shortly after the main snow sport hub in Pyeongchang.

It is expected that the journey from Seoul to Gangneung will take just under two hours.

During next years Games, a one-way train will take visitors directly from the International Incheon Airport through to Pyeongchang, Jinbu and Gangneung.

It is hoped this will allow fans to quickly arrive at locations hosting sporting competition.

High speed trains were unveiled for the new line earlier this month ©Korean Government

Pyeongchang 2018 state Korail are supporting various events in the build-up to the Games, as well as helping to promote ticket sales and deliver a publicity zone.

They will receive a variety of marketing rights for the Games, including use of the logo.

“I will do my best to ensure that all employees of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games will be held successfully and that all employees will be able to unilaterally support the safe opening of the Kyongkang Line and the successful hosting of the Pyeongchang Olympic Games,” said Yoo, Korail President.



A total of 51 trains are expected to be available daily to spectators on the high speed line during Games-time, it has been claimed.

It will allow nearly 21,000 people to commute to the Alpensia and Gangneung venue clusters.

The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics will take place from February 9 to 25.

It will be followed by the Paralympics from March 8 to 18.