Gold Coast 2018 ambassadors have been modelling merchandise for next year’s Commonwealth Games, as the countdown to Christmas continues.

National Basketball Association player Patty Mills is among the ambassadors who have been displaying new products from the organiser’s online store.

Gold Coast 2018 launched the online shop last December, with the aim to have over 500 different products in the build-up of the Games.

Among the new products are flat caps and sporting T-shirts, along with the classic polo shirt for the Games.

Their range includes clothing for men, women and children, along with headwear, accessories, footwear and Team Australia branded products.

A series of pins and jewellery, created by aboriginal company Bush Therapies also features, along with gold, silver and rose coloured lockets.

Products for home and outdoors are also included in the store, as well as a series of gifts and souvenirs.

This includes sports equipment, with Gold Coast 2018 netballs and basketballs included.

It is expected that collectable figurines and trading cards will become available in the coming months.

Gold Coast launched their online shop and mascot product range last December ©Facebook/Gold Coast 2018

Gold Coast 2018 launched their first product range last year, with plush toy versions of the koala mascot Borobi included.

The bright blue mascot - whose name is the indigenous Yugambeh language word for a koala – is available in small and large versions.

The first batch of the mascot toys went on sale at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary store in December, with a percentage of the proceeds for the sale of Borobi set to be donated to their Hospital Foundation.

Gold Coast 2018 have urged the public to continue to keep track of the online store to see the latest products, claiming it is ideal for gifts for Christmas, the Games and after the multi-sport event.

They also have an official shop at Gold Coast Airport, while a further two dedicated stores are expected to open soon at Victoria Park in Broadbeach and on Surfers Paradise Beach.